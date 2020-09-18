Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

I have a question for you all. Is Nicolas Cage a great actor or the greatest actor? While you ponder the answer to that question, travel on over to Omaze, where they’re raffling off a 1967 Ford Mustang, an official homage to Eleanor, the car Cage drove in the film "Gone in 60 Seconds."

Win an Officially Licensed 1967 Ford Mustang “Eleanor” and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

I’m a huge fan of Ford Mustangs, so any 1967 variety will definitely grab my attention, but this is not an ordinary 1967 Mustang. This car features Roush 5.0 Supercharged Coyote V8 that makes over 600 horsepower. For reference, the 1967 GT500 only made 355 horsepower, so this is quite the bump. It also has some modern upgrades including a customized infotainment system, and, according to Omaze, “NOS tank with “Go-Baby-Go” button, 17-inch wheels with super wide 315 rear tires, 13-inch 4-Piston Wilwood Disc Brakes, full black leather interior with carbon fiber trim, RECARO bucket seats, power windows and locks, premium Alpine and JL Audio sound system with navigation, AC and heat, carbon fiber hood and front body moldings,” all thanks to Fusion Motor Company.

Now, I can already hear the purists out there, “but I want a 1967 Mustang with everything original.” I get it. There’s something about a car that looks like it arrived in a time machine. Well, currently there are nearly one hundred 1967 Ford Mustangs for sale on Autoblog and most of them are under the cash alternative of this prize, which is $183,750. So enter, and if you decide you want an original 1967 Ford Mustang, you can still buy it.

Better yet, keep Eleanor, take the $20,000 that comes with it, and start your own 1967 Mustang project. The options are limitless, but first you have to enter. And you better enter quickly, because the deadline to enter is September 22, 2020 at 11:59pm PT.

Finally, this raffle supports Represent Justice, which, according to Omaze, “is changing the conversation around incarceration and America’s justice system. Through stories of hope and redemption, they spur public demand for a fair legal system and dignity for individuals impacted by it, who are disproportionately people of color and the poor. Your donation will support the Represent Justice Fund, which was created to support and build capacity for criminal justice reform organizations, system-impacted advocates, and protect the health and safety of incarcerated communities, who are at greater risk due to COVID-19.”