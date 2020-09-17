A couple weeks back, Audi sent over a spankin' new 2020 A6 Allroad for our first-drive opportunity. Since I have no mini-mes to drive to or from, well, anywhere, I fell back on a tried-and-true mantra: When life gives you wagons, make cargo runs. That's a thing, right?

After all, is there any point to having a midsize wagon if you're not going to see how much stuff you can fit behind the seats? I think not. While our typical approach here at Autoblog is a luggage test, I simply don't own anywhere near enough luggage to fill the back of the A6 Allroad with the rear seats up, let alone to push the limits of the cargo space with everything folded flat.

I did, however, have a storage unit full of old spare car parts. Yes, past tense. Thanks to the Allroad, I was able to make a serious dent in my remaining stockpile, and turn a four-wheeled wagon into a sixteen-wheeled cargo hauler. Not bad for one afternoon with a $75,000 luxury cruiser, eh? Here's how it all broke down:

These were the remaining contents of my storage unit when I arrived with the Allroad. In no particular order, it was a full set of OEM interior seats from my old 2016 Ford Fiesta ST, two sets of 16-inch FD RX-7 wheels (one each reinforced and non-reinforced) with tires, a set of (five) 16-inch wheels and tires for my Jeep Wrangler, the set of wheels that came on my '90 Miata (Rota Spyder Evolutions, I believe, also with tires) and the cardboard boxes, which each contain a stock, 18-inch wheel from my 2008 Mazdaspeed3.

Wheels. Wheels everywhere.

There are some miscellaneous items here as well — namely the visible oil change accessories — but I set my sights on the items in the bottom two photos. The more wheels and tires I could take home in a single go, the better my odds of wrapping the clean-out in the fewest possible trips. I first prepped the A6's interior to receive my dirty old wheels and tires with some furniture blankets I'd saved from my last move. Thankfully, Audi included an all-weather mat for the rear compartment, so I only had to protect the sides of the cargo area and the front and middle seat backs.

With the second row dropped and the privacy covers and cross-braces removed, the Allroad's rear cargo area is positively cavernous. With the blanket down over the second-row seats, I was most comfortable stacking the boxed wheels there, as they were least likely to cause me any grief if they managed to come free of the protective covers.

Behind them, a full set of RX-7 wheels set upright and side-by-side fit almost perfectly, with spare room on each side to stuff in more protective blankets. So far, so good. Next step: trying to fit a third set of wheels in the rearmost part of the cargo area. This turned out to be slightly more challenging than I'd anticipated.

Sadly, a second set of RX-7 wheels was just too tall to fit. Perturbed, I switched them for the 15-inch Rotas, and still found myself running out of vertical clearance for the rear hatch. Fortunately, I found that I'd put the rectangular Mazdaspeed3 wheel boxes in longitudinally. I rotated them 90 degrees, buying myself a couple inches of wiggle room. That did the trick.

With the boxes snugged up and the Miata and RX-7 wheels snugged up as far forward as they'd go, I was able to drape yet another blanket over the rearmost part of the cargo area with enough clearance to close the hatch. So, how much can you fit in the back of a 2020 Audi A6 Allroad? Three sets of meaty wheels and tires, with some vertical room to spare.

There you have it. Happy hauling!