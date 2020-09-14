Autoblog is teaming up with StackCommerce to bring you deals on the latest accessories for your automobile. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales.

Here in the final weeks of summer, time always seems to go faster. As we scramble to make sure the kids are doing their remote lessons and figure out how to transition into the flu season during a pandemic, many other chores and activities are put on the back burner. To make sure you're still getting the most out of life, check out these top deals to help you prep for fall, ranging from home security necessities to power banks and lots in between.

As the daylight hours get shorter, keep things illuminated anywhere with this powerful modular flashlight from DanForce. Emitting 1080 lumens, your surroundings will stay bright within a 1,000-foot range. A single charge lasts for 10 hours, making it great for evening hikes or overnight camping trips. Beyond a flashlight, use it as a lantern, compass, and even power bank for your devices — a total of a dozen different products in one. Learn more here:

If you have a habit of forgetting your keys, it's Ultraloq to the rescue. Or if you just love the convenience of biometric fingerprint identification or a contactless fob, Ultraloq's the pick. Want to use your phone to open your door? Ultraloq it is. The two-point locking system provides extra protection, with a sturdy deadbolt plus the handle lock. Installation is simple, and thanks to its low power consumption, two AA batteries will last over a year with regular usage. Check it out for yourself:

Charge up to three devices at once with this highly efficient power bank. Packed with a whopping 144Wh output and three USB ports, you'll never be without juice. Don't be afraid to carry it everywhere, even the beach or lake; the splash-resistant design means a little water causes no harm. One charge lasts for up to 14 hours. And if you find yourself out past dark, the power bank has an LED flashlight feature to keep the evening hours illuminated.

Keep an eye on what's happening around your home at all times with this powerful security camera that feeds right to Sinji's user-friendly app. The motion-detection feature alerts you whenever movement is going on in your yard, driveway, or in front of your door. With 128 GB of storage, you'll be able to track hours of video from your iOS or Android phone or tablet. The 85-degree viewing angle covers a lot of ground. Better yet, talk to the person in front of the screen thanks to Sinji's two-way audio communication system.

You want your eyes on the inside of your home as well, right? Sinji's indoor camera features all of the above, as well as auto-tracking and infrared night vision to give you peace of mind from anywhere in your house or while you travel. The camera effortlessly connects to your Wi-Fi so that you can hop on the live video feed whenever you need to pay attention—to a child's playtime or to spy on your pets. The microSD card holds 128 GB of data, so your home is covered even on a long weekend away.

This is the smart lighting system you've been waiting for. The 120-degree wide-range motion sensor is the perfect security addition to your home. Forty-four high-powered LEDs light up your driveway, sidewalk, or garage to make sure unwelcome guests are put on notice. The solar-powered lithium-ion battery charges in 6 to 8 hours, so even long winter nights are never a concern. Waterproof and weatherproof, you'll quickly discover why this lighting system is rated 4.4/5 stars on Amazon.

There's practically nothing this multi-tool won't do for you. The charging feature lets you juice up your phone and laptop; the knife is perfect for cutting a safety belt; you can break a car window in an emergency; or scare away attackers with confidence as the burglar alarm sounds. CarAIDE is even a jump-starter, no jumper cables needed. Successfully funded on Kickstarter and rated 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, this device is powerful and popular. See it in action:

Send 10 watts of charging power to your Qi-enabled device right from your dashboard with this fantastic car mount. The non-scratch silicone arms and easy-to-mount design keeps your car and the mount in top shape. A built-in infrared motion sensor lets you remove your phone with ease. Plug in the USB charging cable and let the mount go to work.

Beach time might be over but there are plenty of months of outdoor activity for this Bluetooth speaker. Designed with 12 watts of surround sound and DualBass double subwoofers, this tiny speaker packs quite an acoustic punch. Pair it with any phone and put it near the pool—it's completely water resistant. With 25 hours of playtime per charge, take advantage of a full day of activities while listening to your favorite playlist or podcast. With a 4.5/5 star rating on Amazon, you know you're in good hands. Learn more here:

Your search for the perfect earbuds is over! The TREBLAB X5 provides a powerful auditory punch with a sleek design guaranteed to stay put during your long phone calls or sessions at the gym. You get a whopping 35 hours of playtime on a single charge. The sweat-proof design allows you to push yourself as hard as you'd like without fear. And these earbuds pair instantly with any Apple or Android device within a 33-foot range. Rated 4.3/5 stars on Amazon, you're in good company if you're rocking these 'buds. Check them out:

