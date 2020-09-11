Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

With autumn on the way, now is probably a good time to start thinking about replacing your windshield wipers. There's nothing worse than enjoying a drive when a little rain (or snow) starts coming down, and then realizing that your wipers aren't doing anything other than creating a streaky mess. While there's no definitive rule for how often you should change your wiper blades, it's generally recommended to swap them out every 6 - 12 months. And right before a rainy season seems as good a time as any. It's no surprise then that Amazon's top selling wiper blades have absolutely rocketed up the sales charts in the past week. Everyone seems to be getting their wipers in order for the fall.

The Rain-X Latitude Water Repellency Wiper Blade seems to be the wiper of choice for Amazon shoppers, and it's a good pick. It comes in a variety of sizes from 18" - 28". According to the product description, it's the "2017 product of the year winner - car care category (survey of 40,000 people by Kantar TNS)." As far as features go, the blades offer a "Rain-X water repelling coating - applied to the windshield by the wiper blades and lasts for months," as well as an "aerodynamic spoiler [that] prevents wind lift and delivers a quiet wipe."

The blades currently have over 21,000 ratings and are sitting at a respectable 4.5 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer Steven had this to say in his 5-star review of the product:

"I installed this a few months ago on my 2016 Kia Forte5 and it seems to be working fine, very easy to install, no issues. If you have any doubts about the installation just look up your vehicle model on Google or Youtube and you should be able to find instructions for your particular model. I can't say if it's any better or worse than other wipers I've tried, all I know is that it works like it's supposed to: it clears off the water without leaving streaks behind like my old wipers."

Rain-X Latitude Water Repellency Wiper Blade, 18" - 2 Pack - $31.07 at Amazon.com