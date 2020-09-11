Ram confirmed the last-generation 1500, which wears the Classic nameplate, will return for 2021. Buyers will again have three trim levels to choose from, but the brand will reportedly add an off-road-oriented package to the range.

Motorists who select the Warlock model (pictured) will soon be able to order a package named Warlock All-Terrain, according to Mopar Insiders. Assigned order code ASJ, it bundles all-terrain tires made by Yokahama, a full-size spare tire, 17-inch aluminum wheels painted flat black, plus front and rear all-weather floor mats.

Ordering the All-Terrain package certainly doesn't transform the 1500 Classic into a TRX for off-roaders on a tight budget, but it will allow buyers to skip a trip to the nearest tire store after they take delivery. And, the Warlock is more capable off the beaten path than other variants of the 1500 Classic, because it receives heavy-duty rear shocks, a one-inch suspension lift, Rebel-like bumpers that increase its approach and departure angles, and tow hooks. Visually, it stands out with a black grille and cladding over the wheel arches, among other styling cues.

Ram hasn't confirmed the report, and it hasn't outlined the changes it's making to the 1500 Classic for 2021. Pricing for the entry-level truck allegedly starts at $30,145 once a rather high $1,695 destination charge enters the equation, and the range-topping Warlock model costs $38,040 with the same charge factored in.

