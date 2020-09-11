The Honda Passport enters its third year as the brand's midsize two-row SUV entrant. For 2021, the Passport sees prices climb by a few hundred dollars, but the base trim at least has additional content for the extra money.

Prices rise by $625 for the base Passport Sport. The 2WD Sport is now $33,710 (including $1,120 destination charge, which is an increase of $25 over 2020), while the Passport Sport with 4WD is $35,710. From there, the next step is the Passport EX-L, where prices inch up by $225. The EX-L 2WD is $37,730, with the 4WD version again carrying a $2,000 upcharge at $39,730.

The penultimate Passport is the Touring, which also sees a $225 increase, and now starts at $42,600 in 2WD form and $44,600 with 4WD. At the apex of the lineup sits the Passport Elite, offered exclusively with 4WD, and wearing a price tag marked $45,100. Again, that's $225 more than you'd pay last year.

The only change in features and equipment is in the base Sport. It now gets the same 8-inch display audio infotainment system as the fancier models, which also brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. So, those phone-integration technologies are now standard on all Passports. The Sport's display audio unit does not, however, include a text-message function, satellite radio, or HD radio — those remain the exclusive province of the EX-L and higher trims.

All Passport variants are powered by a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 good for 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque and paired with a nine-speed automatic. EPA estimates are unchanged at 20/25 mpg city/highway with front-wheel drive and 19/24 mpg with 4WD. Honda pitches the Passport as the rugged member of the family, and it has slightly more ground clearance and chunkier design details than the related three-row Pilot. Mostly, though, there isn't a whole lot to back up that self-image, although as always, the aftermarket stands ready to make the Passport as rugged as you like.

