'Top Gear' shows off its socially distant live setup, and everybody's car gets to go

A cool new format to go along with two new hosts

Sep 10th 2020 at 10:44AM

Fresh episodes of "Top Gear" are right around the corner. For the long-running British motoring show's 27th season, the coronavirus pandemic has the crew switching up the format, and while we'll have to wait and see how well it works, our initial reaction is that it's a welcome change. As you can see from the images here, the live audience will set themselves up in a huge outdoor array, sort of like a drive-in movie. And they'll show up in their own personal cars to watch the live show unfold.

We're sure the show broadcast on television will include plenty of prerecorded segments of the hosts testing and reviewing vehicles, along with the tomfoolery that's become a hallmark of "Top Gear," but the new live-filming format at the Dunsfold Aerodrome — here's hoping the unpredictable weather in the U.K. holds out for them — adds an interesting twist. The show will be hosted by Chris Harris with new presenters Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness.

If you scroll through the comments on the embedded tweet above, you'll even see a few pictures taken by audience members. It looks like a fun and interactive event that we look forward to seeing on television.

