'Top Gear' shows off its socially distant live setup, and everybody's car gets to go

Fresh episodes of "Top Gear" are right around the corner. For the long-running British motoring show's 27th season, the coronavirus pandemic has the crew switching up the format, and while we'll have to wait and see how well it works, our initial reaction is that it's a welcome change. As you can see from the images here, the live audience will set themselves up in a huge outdoor array, sort of like a drive-in movie. And they'll show up in their own personal cars to watch the live show unfold.

We're sure the show broadcast on television will include plenty of prerecorded segments of the hosts testing and reviewing vehicles, along with the tomfoolery that's become a hallmark of "Top Gear," but the new live-filming format at the Dunsfold Aerodrome — here's hoping the unpredictable weather in the U.K. holds out for them — adds an interesting twist. The show will be hosted by Chris Harris with new presenters Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness.

Brand new #TopGear, coming soon with a socially distanced twist. Yep, the audience are still here, and we’re still at Dunsfold. Just outside, hoping that for once the British weather commits to the forecast.



If you scroll through the comments on the embedded tweet above, you'll even see a few pictures taken by audience members. It looks like a fun and interactive event that we look forward to seeing on television.