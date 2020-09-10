Citroen's target demographic for its $7K Ami plastic car: 14-year-olds

PARIS — France's Citroen has a new vehicle it hopes will reach a market most major carmakers have not tapped — drivers as young as 14.

The French automaker's tiny two-seater Citroen Ami vehicle is powered by a modest 6 kilowatt electric motor, so under French legislation it can be driven by someone as young as 14 and no driving license is required.

The vehicle has a 45 km (27 miles) per hour top speed, its bodywork is plastic and it has a no-frills interior.

But it has features likely to appeal to tech-savvy teenagers and is on sale alongside smartphones and video game consoles in a major chain of French electronics stores.