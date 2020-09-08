For a little over two years, we've heard reports and details about an upcoming subcompact crossover from Volkswagen for the North American market. Finally, we have a reveal date. The new little VW crossover, which may be called the Tarek, will be revealed on October 13. Not only that, we have a limited glimpse at the vehicle from the above teaser.

The bright lights and darkened body don't give us much to go on, but there are details we can glean. The thin headlights and full-width LED running lights suggest that the design borrows more from the new GTI and ID models than the current Atlas and Tiguan. It also suggests that it will look different from the Tharu on sale in China, and the T-Cross on sale in South and Central America.

We know that this new crossover will be built in Puebla, Mexico, for the North American market, and it will be based on the MQB platform that has underpinned a wide array of VW products. It also won't be related to the European T-Roc. Front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions will be available, and of course it will be smaller than a Tiguan. Stay tuned for all the details when they're revealed next month.

