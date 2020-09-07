STOCKHOLM — Swedish startup Volta Trucks unveiled on Thursday its Volta Zero, a 35,000-pound electric truck, with plans to start production in 2022 in the United Kingdom.

Following the success of companies such as Tesla in popularising electric cars, truck makers have also turned their attention to electric vehicles, including Volvo and Daimler as well as startups like Rivian and Nikola.

Trials will start next year with parcel delivery companies such as DPDgroup in the UK and other firms in Europe. Volta aims to put 500 vehicles on the road by 2022, CEO Rob Fowler told Reuters.

"We are also well progressed with another seven or eight customers," he said.

Volta said its trucks would feature advanced driver assistance systems, 90% fewer mechanical parts than traditional internal combustion engine vehicle and offer a range of 93 to 124 miles on a single charge. Top speed is 56 mph, and it has a payload capacity of nearly 19,000 pounds, The company also plans to offer refrigerated variants that are cooled by battery power, rather than an auxiliary diesel-powered cooler.

The company said the first Volta vehicle was manufactured by Prodrive in Warwick, central England, and it was in talks with a small number of suppliers for contract manufacturing of its trucks.

It declined to give details about its current funding. Fowler said the company was interested in raising funds to fuel the capital-intensive business.

"We acknowledge there are challenges in this space, but we're confident that we've got the right people around which allows us to go out and raise money when we need to in the future," he said.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter. Additional information added by Joel Stocksdale

