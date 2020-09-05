Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

As the end of summer approaches, we're preparing for the long slide into winter. Labor Day means many things for people, with sales being top of mind. Check out these 10 great deals, from a powerful cordless air conditioner to an ingenious solar-powered parking sensor, and save an extra 15% on everything.

Make sure to enter code GOFORIT15 at checkout to snag that additional discount. The prices below reflect the final sale price after the code has been applied.

Ready for a smart device that saves you time and energy and keeps your home the perfect temperature? Sensibo SKY connects your air conditioner to the internet so that you have full climate control no matter where you are. Remotely monitor the temperature and humidity so that you return home to the exact temperature of your choosing. You can also set this Amazon-rated 4.2-star (out of 5) device to turn on at predetermined times that fit into your schedule. PCMag boasts, "The Sensibo Sky is a cool way to bring smart features to your old air conditioner." Make sure to check out the video to see how it works:

Take a trip around the cosmos with the incredible Lenso Space Projector. This innovative immersive media viewing experience allows you to connect wirelessly (or wired, if you're old school) and project crystal clear 4K and 1080p videos onto screens and walls up to 120" wide. As a bonus, the Hi-Fi speakers mean you can watch your favorite movies on the go without the need for portable speakers. You can even download and stream right from the device. As Geeky Gadgets says, "Lenso is a true all-in-one self-contained device. Your next powerful, Hi-Fi cinematic experience is always just a few clicks away." Check it out for yourself:

Don't waste money cooling your entire home when this cordless battery-powered air conditioner makes life much easier and less expensive. Zero Breeze Mark 2 features a built-in 24V micro inverter compressor that blows cold air at up to 30 degrees cooler than the ambient temperature. Enjoy up to five hours of chill with one charge—you can even use the solar energy feature through a special adapter. Wired knows the power of this compact and lightweight A/C, writing, "A battery-powered solution to sweltering camping trips." Watch the Zero Breeze Mark 2 in action for yourself:

Never lose a charge again with this powerful battery pack. The Crave PowerPack Portable Battery Charger features universal compatibility with USB-C powered laptops, smartphones, tablets, and mobile devices. Boasting a 50,000mAh power bank, it quickly connects via two PD ports and two QC 3.0 ports—that's four devices being charged simultaneously! Weighing only three pounds, the Crave is easy to carry around so you never need to worry about being out of juice.

The impact of single-use plastic on the environment cannot be overstated. Entire food chains are contaminated as marine ecosystems are destroyed. These collapsible, reusable silicone straws are big enough for milkshakes and simple to clean. The angled tip makes them ideal for bubble tea fans. FinalStraw was successfully funded on Kickstarter, pulling in nearly $1.9 million! Enjoy your drinks while helping out the environment and #SuckResponsibly today!

This revolutionary device captures body heat and converts it into light, which is aimed at specific points on your body. Taopatch combines the intelligence and healing potential of acupuncture, laser therapy, and nanotechnology to help strengthen immunity, improve your posture, eliminate pain, reduce anxiety, and even boost athletic recovery. Take the word of triathlete Leonardo Nocentini, the winner of the Ironman Italia 2017, who says, "The Taopatch devices help me regulate my posture during and after the training. I must say that the results are extremely satisfying."

Tight parking spaces are no longer an issue with this Light Smart Solar Powered Parking Sensor. The sensor communicates with your phone via the FenSens app, providing audio and visual alerts whenever you’re in a squeeze. Best yet, you can launch the app via Siri and Google Voice commands so your hands never leave the wheel. Regardless of climate, this weather-proof device will make parking a snap and save your bumper from scratches and dents. Watch it in action:

In the age of disinfection, this pocket-size sterilizing wand reduces the need for worry. The UV-C light boasts a 253.7nm wavelength that quickly kills 99.9% bacteria, germs, and viruses within five seconds. Use the wand to sterilize your phone, keyboard, keys, door handles, or anything else you need to touch during the course of your day. The design is simple: press for two seconds to turn on, one second to shut off. Carry it with you everywhere you travel for the ultimate peace of mind during troubling times.

With spas mostly closed, getting the relief your muscles need is challenging. Thankfully, you can get pro-level massage at home. The BioGrit Massage Gun features 10 adjustable speed levels and eight attachment heads to give your entire body the recovery it's been missing. Unlike many competitors, this massage gun is quiet. One charge lasts for up to eight hours of blissful massaging. Whether for a post-workout recovery session or some simple evening relaxation, you can easily target your feet, calves, back, shoulders, neck—anywhere you need tension or soreness relief.

The CarAIDE multi-tool is the last device you’ll ever need for your car. These 18 gadgets provide a dizzying array of services: jump-start without jumper cables, charge your phone, cut your seat belts, break a car window—even scare away bad guys. This incredible multi-tool also features an emergency flasher, compass, and burglar alarm, in case you break down at night. The mega flashlight provides you with all the light you could ask for. Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the CarAIDE multi-tool has a 4.5/5-star rating on Amazon for good reason.

