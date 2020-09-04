Honda confirmed the Hunter Cub CT125 it introduced in March 2020 will be sold in the United States, where it will be called the Trail 125. It's an evolution of the Super Cub C125 upgraded to comfortably wander off the pavement.

Part of the brand's MiniMoto range, the Trail 125 is built around a strengthened version of the Super Cub's chassis. It benefits from more ground clearance, beefier tires, a model-specific suspension, a bigger fuel tank that unlocks more riding range, and skid plates to protect the engine from expensive encounters with boulders. Honda also positioned the air intake higher to ensure the engine doesn't suck in water, and it added an upswept exhaust that gives the Trail 125 the low-end and mid-range power it needs to soldier on when the going gets tough.

It's not a hardcore off-roader, but it lets users explore the wilderness without stepping up to a dirt bike. Think of it as the Subaru Outback of the 125cc segment, not as a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with two wheels and a fork.

As its name implies, the 259-pound Trail 125 is powered by an air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder with a displacement of 125 cubic centimeters. It's the same fuel-injected engine that powers the Cub, and it's tuned to develop 8.7 horsepower. It spins the rear wheel via a four-speed semi-automatic transmission. Honda pointed out the heel-toe shifter is easy to operate even if the rider is wearing boots. Standard front-wheel ABS adds peace of mind, and the Trail's front and rear suspension travel check in at 3.9 and 3.4 inches, respectively.

The 2021 Honda Trail 125 will begin arriving in American showrooms in November 2020. Pricing starts at $4,089 once a mandatory $190 destination charge gets added to the bottom line, a figure which makes it $150 more expensive than the Super Cub it's based on, and the only color available will be Glowing Red (pictured).

