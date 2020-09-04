Dodge announced early Friday that it has added two new Challenger Widebody variants to its lineup: Starting now, you can get that big ol' booty with a little extra shake, and "T/A" now stands for That A ... no, sorry, I'm being told it in fact still stands for "Time Attack." Fine.

Yes, for the 2021 model year, the Challenger Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 variants of Dodge's big coupe will be offered with the Widebody treatment. These two new offerings join the existing Scat Pack Widebody, the SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye; this effectively means that every Challenger variant powered by either the 6.4-liter 392 V8 or the 6.2L supercharged Hellcat engine can be had with a set of extra-wide fenders accompanied by stiffer adaptive shocks, stiffer springs, larger stabilizer bars, big Brembo brakes, 20-inch forged wheels and massive tires on all four corners. Oh, and don't forget the new Super Stock, which is on an entirely different level of nutty.

Effectively, what this does is give customers access to some of their favorite trim packages without having to forego the Widebody package and vice-versa. The Shaker hood package in particular has been a staple of the Challenger R/T option list for years. The powertrains themselves remain unchanged. The Scat Pack is powered by the aforementioned 485 hp 392 V8, the Hellcat by the supercharged 6.2-Liter V8 with 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, and the Redeye by the 797 hp, 707 lb-ft version of the same supercharged engine.

The 2021 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody has a starting price of $49,185 and the the 2021 Challenger T/A 392 Widebody will start at $50,585; both include a $1,495 destination fee and dealers are accepting orders starting Friday.

Related Video: