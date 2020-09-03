In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. They've been driving the updated 2021 Honda Odyssey, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and the new Polestar 2 electric sedan. After reviewing those, they talk about how the Chrysler 300 appears to be withering on the vine. Next, they take time to talk to legendary automotive designer and eponymous Chairman & CEO of Fisker Inc., Mr. Henrik Fisker himself, about jeans, horses and, of course, electric cars. Finally, they help a listener pick a $100,000 supercar in the "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #643
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2021 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43
- 2020 Polestar 2
- Chrysler 300 soldiers on for 2021 with pared-down range, higher price
- Henrik Fisker interview
- Spend My Money
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
