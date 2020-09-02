Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

A lot of the time, for car enthusiasts like yourself, the car is the experience, whether we’re talking the thrill of a McLaren in a tight corner on a track or the slow crawl of a Jeep as it traverses a trail that, from the initial looks of it, cannot be traversed. Other times, a car is a tool, a not-so simple machine with a simple task: Get us from point A to point B, where a bigger goal awaits.

This prize from Omaze, a five-day behind-the-scenes look at the incredible Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, is the latter situation. Sure, there will be some awesome safari vehicles at Sarara Camp like Land Rovers and Land Cruisers, but it won’t be the trucks you’ll remember from this trip. The rumble of diesel engines will soon become background noise and fade away as you drive along the savannah plains, witnessing the incredible wildlife — giraffes, leopards, elephants and more — that few see beyond their local zoo.

Once you’re done exploring, you’ll be able to relax in the pool, next to an elephant watering hole. It’s a five-day trip that will surely fly by and create memories that will stay with you forever.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit The Sarara Foundation, “a Kenya-based nonprofit working to support a long-term healthy, resilient and prosperous landscape in which both indigenous people and wildlife can thrive for generations to come. Their work is currently focused on healthcare initiatives and conservation — which are impacted by the lack of tourism due to COVID-19. Your donations can help them provide world-class pediatric and maternal care to the Sarara community, as well as implement strategic plans that support human development and biodiversity protection.”

If you want the chance to win this unforgettable experience, be sure to enter quickly, as the deadline to enter is November 12, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PDT.