Few places I've traveled to immediately live up to the hype: Iceland and Patagonia come to mind, but more than any other is New Zealand. Perhaps you've watched the "Lord of the Rings" films and stared in awe at the gorgeous landscapes and wondered if a place like that truly existed in this world. In 2017, two co-workers and I were able to see the South Island of New Zealand firsthand when filming a review of the Ford Ranger, which at the time wasn’t available in the United States. We spent just over 5 days driving around the island, up mountains and past fjords to the coast, and everything about the place was stunning.

Explore New Zealand’s stunning South Island - Enter at Omaze

Ever since that trip, I’ve been trying to figure out how to get back. Thankfully Omaze has that covered, with a raffle for a 10-day trip with stops in Christchurch, Mount Cook and Queenstown, where you’ll get to experience all that the South Island has to offer, as well as an extra $1,000 to spend however you’d like.

If you’re a car nut, and since you’re on this site you are, you can use that money to schedule a trip through Skippers Canyon, one of the more dangerous drives in the world and one of the many locations where they filmed "Lord of the Rings." The trip is in diesel 70 series Toyota Land Cruisers, a truck that has never graced our shores. Check out our trip in the video below.

If I were to go again, having already experienced Skippers Canyon, I would spend that cash on a fly-fishing trip to try and catch a monster brown trout. But that’s the best part about winning this trip, you can customize it to do what you want.

Another great thing about Omaze is that this raffle benefits charity. In fact, Omaze has raised over $130 million for charities so far, and this drawing specifically benefits First Descents, which according to Omaze “provides life-changing, outdoor adventures for young adults impacted by cancer and other serious health conditions. The participants experience free outdoor adventure programs that empower them to climb, paddle and surf beyond their diagnosis, reclaim their lives, and connect with others doing the same. Your donation will help fund their recently launched Hero Recharge initiative that provides these same programs to frontline healthcare workers who are currently fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

If you want this trip to New Zealand, and let’s be honest, who wouldn’t, enter quickly as the deadline to enter is September 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.