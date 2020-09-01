The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class reveal event begins at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 2 , and you can watch the premiere video right here at the top of this page. It's streaming via Mercedes' "me" website, which you can navigate to via this link. Mercedes says to expect a full walkthrough explaining all the new tech, design and development of the new S-Class – trust us, there will be plenty to talk about. Additionally, there will be “prominent guests” and Mercedes-Benz employees there to take us on “virtual test drives” of the totally redesigned model.

Our coverage of the fully revealed S-Class will post at 8:30. At this point, we know a great deal about the upcoming S-Class already. Below, we’ve listed links to the numerous details Mercedes has provided in recent weeks, along with spy shots of the flagship sedan. Think of it as an Everything We Know primer for the reveal. It’s going to be a total tech fest, so get ready to hear some wild things.