Land Rover has given the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque a raft of updates and a couple of special editions, some of which we expect to head our way, perhaps for the 2021 model year. What we don't expect in the U.S. are two new 2.0-liter Ingenium mild-hybrid diesel engines and a 1.5-liter three-cylinder gas powertrain. In other markets like the UK, a D165 diesel with 163 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, and a D200 with 197 hp and 317 lb-ft bring more power and better fuel economy to replace two other diesels in the lineup. On top of those two motors for the Discovery Sport and the Evoque, the Evoque gets the 1.5-liter three-cylinder gas engine with 158 hp and 192 lb-ft that's the center of the P300e PHEV powertrain introduced in April, without the hybrid component.

It's possible we could see the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography trim, which is based on the R-Dynamic HSE trim. It gets copper lettering and exterior accents, panoramic roof, intelligent matrix LED headlights, 21-inch wheels, quilted leather interior with Grey Ash veneers, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. There's an Evoque Lafayette Edition as well that takes its name from an area in New York City. Based on the Evoque S and powered by the P300e plug-in hybrid powertrain, its primary tell is a contrasting roof in Nollita Grey.

On the Discovery Sport, the radar in a new Rear Collision Monitor watches out for imminent rear-end impacts. A 3D surround camera network complements the ClearSight Ground View and ClearSight Rear-view Mirror for more awareness of the environment, and works up to 19 miles per hour. The Discovery Sport Black Edition is "a sporting derivative" that comes only with a P290 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder making 286 hp and 295 lb-ft. Starting with the R-Dynamic S, the Black Edition comes with black 20-inch wheels, black exterior trim, the Active Driveline system with a two-wheel-drive mode, and an optional black or gray contrast-color roof.

The Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment systems that debuted on the new Defender migrate to more products. Improvements over the Touch Pro system include having a separate battery and data plan so its features are ready to go as soon as the vehicle is turned on, and over-the-air updates. Spotify gets an integrated spot in the menu, and Land Rover says it's paying for the data, a point which could be decided by market. Also on the list of tech updates are wireless device charging with the option to signal boost, a second-generation Activity Key with an LCD watch that can unlock any door and start the car, and a new Cabin Air Filtration system that works with the already available Cabin Air Ionization system. The new, finer filter nabs particles down to PM2.5, and LR engineer telling the Irish Times, "While harmful viruses and pathogens are often smaller than the PM2.5 size, research has shown that pathogens, agglomerate on dust particles, which can then be filtered inside the vehicle climate control system, reducing the level of threat to the occupants.”

