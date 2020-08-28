What do you get when you combine a Ford Bronco, Michigan Central Station and a diamond ring? A car fan’s version of “happily ever after,” according to this report from Fox 2. Taylor McQueen was a huge Bronco fan, so when her boyfriend Daniel Kubistec pulled some strings through an uncle at Ford for a ride in a 2021 Bronco, then parked in front of the famous train station and got down on one knee, she was both surprised and elated.

She said yes.

"I was freaking out because of the Bronco, so I was on an adrenaline rush because of that," McQueen told Fox 2. "And then that didn't cross my mind that he was going to propose."

According to Kubistec's uncle George Goddu, the Ford EV strategist who helped arrange the date with the Bronco, the proposal drew the attention of workers transforming the formerly abandoned train station into something entirely different. “The construction workers on the Central Station kind of saw it happening, and they stopped, and when she stood up and hugged him, they saw it and they all started cheering," Goddu said. "It was one of the things you see in a movie."

Now they’re planning their wedding, and are already expecting: a 2021 Bronco. “Oh yes, I already put the money down to go get that,” McQueen told Fox.

The new Bronco debuted to much fanfare in July, and will come in a number of trims in two- and four-door versions. As of the end of July, there had been over 150,000 reservations, and possibly as many as 230,000. We’ve also seen it on the Rubicon Trail, heard rumors of a hybrid version, and even had our own first ride in it.

Related Video: