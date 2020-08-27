The 647-horsepower GT is no longer the flagship of the Ford lineup; at least not in the video game world. The company introduced a virtual race car named Team Fordzilla P1 that explores what a track-bred hypercar could look like in a few decades. It's not headed to production, but enthusiasts will get the chance to race it.

Ford noted gamers from all over the world played a significant role in designing the P1. They notably selected its seating position, the type of dashboard it's fitted with, and the drivetrain that powers it. Blue Oval engineers then used these suggestions to create the final product, which was unveiled at the 2020 GamesCom event.

Penned by Arturo Ariño, one of the company's exterior stylists, the final design stands out with a low front end dominated by LED lights and a backlit Ford emblem, a transparent roof, partially covered rear wheels, and a back end that's almost completely exposed. It also features shape-shifting panels that allow racers to make the body longer for tracks with long, high-speed stretches (like Le Mans) or shorter for narrower tracks such as Monaco.