The 2021 Dodge Durango is another example of Dodge's profitable specialty — minor exterior visual changes that bring outsized improvements, easily identifiable interior updates that elevate the cabin experience, and a whopping chungus engine at the top of the lineup. For 2021, the Durango wears Charger Widebody cues outside plus a new rear hatch spoiler, a new Tow N Go package for the Durango R/T, and a redesigned, driver-focused interior with an 8.4-inch or 10.1-inch touchscreen. Prices go up across the lineup. Next year's Durango SXT RWD starts at $33,260, after the $1,495 destination charge, which is $970 more than in 2020.

At the top end, the limited-run Durango SRT Hellcat starts at $80,995, an $18,000 jump over the current top of the line, the Hellcat-less SRT that picks up a "392" badge to signify its new position.

Below those two are nine more models in rear- and all-wheel drive. Price for the whole range with the differences to 2020 are:

Durango SXT RWD $33,260 ($970)

Durango SXT AWD $35,860 ($970)

Durango GT RWD $37,460 ($970)

Durango GT AWD $40,060 ($970)

Durango R/T RWD $46,800 ($910)

Durango R/T AWD $49,400 ($910)

Durango R/T AWD Tow N Go $54,395

Durango Citadel RWD $49,300 ($1,535)

Durango Citadel AWD $51,900 ($1,535)

Durango SRT 392 AWD $64,490 (No Change)

Durango SRT Hellcat AWD $82,490

If the Citadel price raises eyebrows, it's because Dodge reworked the model to stand out as the clear luxury buy above the R/T. It appears Dodge eliminated the Citadel trim currently priced below the R/T, which is $4,810 less than the 2021 Durango Citadel. The carmaker rebranded this year's Citadel Anodized Platinum, priced above the R/T, as the Citadel. The higher price pays for driver and front passenger seats that add leather and standard ventilation to the heating function, a suede headliner, the 10.1-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 as standard with TomTom navigation, and driver assistance and safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning with active braking, and lane departure warning as standard. Those latter two features and some others can't be had on this year's model. Dodge has also thrown in the Trailer-Tow Group IV, a $1,195 option presently. The group installs an integrated trailer brake switch, heavy-duty engine oil cooler, Class IV hitch receiver, rear load-leveling shocks, full-size spare tire with the Class IV trailer receiver, and integrated brake controller.

The order books are open now, with first deliveries scheduled to start later this year for all but the Durango SRT Hellcat that only gets a six-month build window. Orders for the hooligan Durango open this fall, with deliveries beginning early next year.

