The Porsche 911 GT3 RS represents the most hardcore, track-focused naturally aspirated version of the sports car available. The newest version, spotted for the first time in these spy photos, looks like it might be the most outrageous yet. At least it does from the outside, which doesn't look far removed from the 911 RSR race car.

Naturally the GT3 RS builds on the regular GT3, and we can see some shared parts. The front bumper, also clearly inspired by the RSR, is roughly the same. We can also see the little deck lid spoiler at the tail and the same style diffuser and center-exit exhaust.

From there, the GT3 RS begins to diverge. The hood doesn't seem to have the regular GT3's little dimples at the front. Instead, camouflage seems to be hiding some sort of larger vents or other aero changes farther back on the hood. More noticeable are the huge fenders. The front ones get large vents at the tops and big race-car-style cutouts ahead of the doors. The rear fenders are even wider, so much so that it looks like you could set a drink on one of them and it wouldn't slide off. It looks like Porsche has also incorporated vents around the edges of the taillights. The rear bumper looks longer and wider. Capping things off is a gigantic dual-plane wing that makes the GT3's wing look small.

This is the first time we've seen the GT3 RS, and we're expecting it to come out some time after the regular GT3 launches, which we've seen testing for a while longer than the RS. The last RS had a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine making 520 horsepower. We're expecting a similar engine with a bit more power. The only transmission the RS had was a dual-clutch automatic, and we don't expect that to change, leaving a manual transmission just for the regular GT3.

