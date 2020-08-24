Ford's new, 14th-generation F-150 will reach showrooms in fall 2020 as a 2021 model, and information about the trim level hierarchy is beginning to emerge. Leaked documents confirm the off-road-oriented FX4 package will return, unsurprisingly, and it will offer adventurers a new feature in exchange for a higher price.

Although the Blue Oval is keeping pricing under wraps, dealers privy to launch details told website TFL Truck that 2021 F-150 buyers will be asked to pay $1,005 for the FX4 package, a $100 increase compared to 2020. As a tradeoff, the same sources divulged that Ford will add a new driving mode named Rock-Crawl to the package. It's a hand-me-down from the Super Duty Tremor introduced for the 2020 model year.

In the Tremor, Rock-Crawl operates in 4x4 Low and modifies the transmission and traction control settings, among other parameters. It notably detects when one of the front wheels loses traction and uses the truck's brakes to send power to the wheel that still has grip. We expect the F-150 will receive similar technology..

It's still too early to tell what else will be included in the FX4 package. For context, 2020 trucks ordered with it gain an electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control technology, tray-style floor liners, beefier front shocks, plus skid plates that protect the front differential, the transfer case, and the fuel tank. All-terrain tires are optional, and FX4 decals on both sides of the cargo box help car-spotters identify trucks equipped with the package.

Additional information about the 2021 F-150's FX4 package (including the engines it will be compatible with) will emerge in the coming weeks. And, while it doesn't sound like Ford is planning to give its bestselling truck the Tremor treatment, a recent report suggests the smaller Ranger will join the family for the 2022 model year. It's not too far fetched to speculate it will receive a Rock-Crawl mode (or something a lot like it) as well.

