There are a bunch of detail changes coming to the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, and it appears the most useful change is the one we understand the least. GM-Trucks reports that GM's August Consensus Report sent to dealers included a full page of imminent changes for next year's 1500 series lineup. One line read, "2.7L Turbo and 3.0L Diesel Max Towing Enhancements," without explanation. Last year, a GM engineer told Muscle Cars & Trucks that teams were "looking at upgrading some of the materials around (the engine bay) to see if we can maybe raise our tow rating." Speculation on the consensus report is that GM will finally do that for next year.

Chevy's put out a long list of detail changes to the Silverado 1500 range for 2021, but the brand hasn't revealed next year's tow ratings. According to the 2020 Chevy Trailering Guide, the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder maxes out at 6,800 pounds, the 3.0-liter diesel at 9,300 pounds. As for the diesel competition, the Ford F-150 Power Stroke will pull 11,400 pounds, the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel leads the category at 12,560 pounds.

The other trailer-related bullet point on the consensus report indicated there'd be "Trailering Tech Enhancements" for the 1500 range. That's thought to mean the light-duty pickups will get the reversing camera changes made to the 2021 Silverado HD. This primarily deals with where the image from the reversing camera appears, either in the rearview mirror or in the infotainment screen.

Outside the engine bay, Havana Brown Metallic and Cajun Red Tintcoat will retire, replaced by Mosaic Black Metallic, Oxford Brown Metallic, and Cherry Red Tintcoat. Next year's Silverado adds three new packages: All Star Edition Plus, Texas Edition Plus, and LTZ Premium Texas Edition. This is basically two packages, though, as the All Star Edition Plus is the Texas Edition Plus minus the Texas badges. Only dealers in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas can order the Texas Editions, all other states must make do with being All Stars. The LT and RST Value Packages go away for 2021, and the previously announced Silverado Real Tree Edition hasn't been detailed yet, so we're not sure what's happened to that. The LT loses its sunroof option, and the LTZ trim gets a powered tailgate as standard, that tailgate an option on the LT and LT Trail Boss.

If you're looking forward to next year's Silverado, check out the exhaustive rundowns at GM-Trucks and GM Authority for all the changes on the way.

