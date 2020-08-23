Transcript: A personal tank from Howe & Howe. The Ripsaw tank was originally developed for military use, but due to high demand, a consumer version was made. The Ripsaw EV2 was born in 2013 but it’s not street legal. The hand-built mini-tank takes 6 months to create. It's powered by a V8 turbo diesel engine making 600 hp with a top speed of 60 mph. EV2 weighs 8,000 lbs and it’s 18 feet long. The Ripsaw might look familiar, it made its big-screen debut in the hit film ‘The Fate of The Furious.’ The basic package starts at around $295,000.

If nearly $300k seems a little steep, an off-road go kart might be a more affordable way to go. Check out the Coleman Powersports Off Road Go Kart if you're in the market. It can hit speeds reaching up to 34 mph.

