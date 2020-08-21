Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

There's nothing worse than noticing one of your tires needs to be topped off, with no compressed air in sight. Often you can make it to the nearest service station, but sometimes it's risky to even drive that far. Lucky, we live in a magical age of technology, and there are now extremely portable air compressor pumps available, so you'll never have to worry about your tires being low again. We found one on Amazon available right now for just $25.49, 15% off its original price.

The HAUSBELL portable air compressor has a Max 150PSI working pressure and plugs right into your cigarette lighter in your vehicle for power via a 3-meter-long cord. It also has a digital gauge display and the handy feature of automatically shutting off once you hit your desired air pressure. It also does more than just pumping up your car tires, it comes with 3 nozzle adapters so you can use it for your car, your motorcycle, your bike, an inflatable raft, or even a basketball. The compressor also features a built-in LED light to make things a little easier on you if you're filling up in the dead of night.

Amazon reviewer Norm had this to say in his 5-star review of the product:

"I was leery at first seeing so many 5 star reviews, but this pump is a solid 5 star performer. I have a slow leak in one of my tires. Until I get the opportunity to have it looked at, I decided to get a pump to keep it properly inflated. It took less than a minute to put 5 lbs of pressure in my tire. It is reasonably quiet. It is mostly plastic and fairly light, but it is solidly built overall. I have an appointment in November for my first oil change, and will get this slow leak fixed then, but I've filled the slow leak tire 4 times since I bought this pump. Worked perfectly and fast each time. One of the feet is missing for some reason, but no big deal! This is a good product."

Having a portable air compressor is a luxury, but at just $25.49, it's one you can afford. You can check it out for yourself right here.

HAUSBELL Portable Air Compressor for Car Tires - $25.49 (15% off) at Amazon