The first time I ever saw an Airstream was as a kid in Canada, where a friend’s neighbor had actually built the camper into the side of his house (not recommended). It wasn’t until recently did I have the opportunity to use one as it was originally intended. Outside of Yosemite is a place called Autocamp, a luxury campsite made up of Airstreams, complete with spa-like showers and memory foam queen mattresses. This is the world of glamping.

The thing with Airstreams, though, is while they are iconic and incredibly thought out and comfortable, they are not cheap. Sure you can find rotted-out examples on Craigslist for a couple thousand bucks, but the money and sweat equity you’d have to put into it would make you wish you had bought a new one. That’s where Omaze has you covered. They’re raffling off a classic Airstream Caravel 20FB, and, because you’ll need something to tow it with, they’re throwing in a Ram 1500 too. Taxes and shipping are included, and, if a truck and an Airstream weren’t enough, there’s an extra $20K in cash included as well. You’ll never have to worry about roughing it on a road trip ever again.

Win an Airstream Caravel and Ram 1500 Plus $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

Imagine this, instead of taking road trips across the country, waking up with a sore back from camping on the ground or getting bedbugs in some cheap Route 66 hotel, you and three others — that’s right, the Airstream sleeps four — will wake up well-rested, thanks to memory foam mattresses, pet friendly leather seats, and climate control, ready for whatever adventure awaits.

And if you don’t win, you can still sleep easy knowing that your donation went to a good cause.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do. $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, While $50 will get you 1000 entries and $100 will get you 2000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit First Descents, which, according to Omaze, “provides life-changing, outdoor adventures for young adults impacted by cancer and other serious health conditions. The participants experience free outdoor adventure programs that empower them to climb, paddle and surf beyond their diagnosis, reclaim their lives, and connect with others doing the same. Your donation will help fund their recently launched Hero Recharge initiative that provides these same programs to frontline healthcare workers who are currently fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you want the ultimate glamping prize, and let’s be honest, who wouldn’t, enter quickly as the deadline to enter is August 27, 2020 at 11:59pm PT.