The 2020 Hyundai Venue has gone through IIHS crash testing, and the news is good. It received a Top Safety Pick rating, the second highest commendation from the vehicle safety testing organization. It just barely missed out on a slightly higher Top Safety Pick + rating for the same reason many cars have missed it over the past few years: headlight performance.

In every single crash test, the Venue earned the highest "Good" rating for occupant protection. The standard and optional automatic emergency braking systems got top scores for crash prevention with another car. The optional system received the top "Superior" score for preventing a pedestrian collision, too, though the standard system got a lower "Advanced" rating. Neither of the Venue's headlight systems performed well enough to get the Top Safety Pick + award. The base halogen lights only got the second-lowest "Marginal" rating, whereas the available LED headlights were rated the second highest "Acceptable." Also of note, access to rear child seat LATCH anchors was deemed "Acceptable."

The Hyundai Venue is on the small end of the mainstream subcompact crossover segment, and the IIHS is currently updating its list of top picks for 2020. Among other Top Safety Pick recipients in the subcompact crossover class are the Kia Soul, Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-3, Mazda CX-30, Subaru Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid. Of those, only the CX-3 and Crosstrek Hybrid earn the higher Top Safety Pick + rating.

Related Video: