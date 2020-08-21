The 2020 Audi A7 is one of the best looking Audis on sale today, but it’s also one of the most practical cars in its lineup. The sportback design and shape looks slick and luxurious, yet the hatchback that comes along for the ride means there’s an abundance of easily accessible cargo space.

For someone looking for a luxurious and sporty grand tourer to take on vacation, an A7, S7 (the version used in this test) or RS 7 would all work wonders. Removing crossovers from the equation, the A7 only falls short of the A6 Allroad in the numbers game. An A7 nets you 24.9 cubic-feet of space (same for S7), but the A6 Allroad brings that up to 30 cubic-feet. Still, the A7 is far more utilitarian than an A6 (13.7 cubic-feet), and it’s right on par with the Q5 (25.1 cubic-feet). You can even get the car with an air suspension that keeps the rear from sagging under all the weight chucked over and behind the rear wheels.

Note that I use different equipment than Riswick out in Portland: Two carry-on suitcases sized (24 inches long, 15.5 wide, 10 deep); one carry-on suitcase (21.7L x 13.7W x 9 D); one medium-size suitcase you have to check (24.5L x 16.8W x 11.5D) and two larger, full-size suitcases (33.8L x 21.5W x 13D) and (28.1L x 18W x 10.5D).

Predictably, the hatch is powered. Once in, I noticed that the privacy shade looks like it will restrict suitcase stacking. There is a nice mesh blocker you can prop up on the shade itself for even more privacy. This being a “Sportback,” the angle of attack on the roof is fairly aggressive. There’s no mistaking it for a square-back wagon — any and all taller items need to be shoved further into the hatch, as height becomes a real issue in front.

Stacking a suitcase on top of another was impossible with the shade in, so I removed it to see what we could really fit into the hatch. I’d suggest doing the same if you’re going on a trip. With that gone, I was able to fit both full-size suitcases, the medium bag and two carry-on suitcases. Plus, there was some roof leftover in the front corner. It ended up being just the right size spot for the fancy bag (22L x 8.8W x 12D). My first attempt at closing the hatch with the carry-on in front failed, but when I angled it back, the hatch happily pulled shut. Its leading edge was just a smidge too tall for that short area right at the loading zone.

Next, I tried to stack the two full-size suitcases on top of each other. This didn’t go as well, and it’s a perfectly good reason to buy an A6 Allroad over an A7. I was able to fit four full-size suitcases in a 2020 A6 Avant I rented in Germany last year for a vacation with three friends. It barely fit all four, but the hatch was tall enough that it would close every time. We stacked the suitcases just as you see the two stacked here. Unfortunately, the angle is too severe in the A7 and won’t close with two full-size suitcases stacked like that.

Assuming you don’t have to take any more than two people anywhere, the rear seats fold down to reveal a hugely expansive space. Since the roof gets taller toward the middle of the car, you can fit even larger items in that you couldn’t before. There isn’t much this car won’t swallow in max utility mode. Don’t expect to find even more room under the floor, though. Lifting up the flooring only reveals a subwoofer and wheel/tire changing/fixing equipment.

We’re always a sucker for a hatchback, and while the A7 isn’t quite at A6 Allroad levels of utility, it’s far more useful than the A6 sedan. The fact that it looks so stunning is just icing on the cake.

