The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition is officially sold out. In fact, it’s been sold out for a little while now. Ram announced today that all 702 trucks were spoken for just three hours after order books opened.

Only 702 Launch Editions will ever produced for the U.S. market, the number being a nod to the amount of horsepower its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 produces. All will be painted in a unique Anvil Gray paint that won’t be offered on regular Ram TRXs. They’ll also have a red and brushed aluminum center console badge that identifies it as a Launch Edition truck. It’s similar to the badge found on the standard TRX interior, but Ram spruced it up a bit for the Launch Edition.

Additionally, all Launch Editions will be loaded to the gills with features. It comes with the TR2 (highest) equipment pack, carbon fiber interior trim, color accent package, head-up display, beadlock-capable wheels, 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof and body side TRX graphics. All this, and it costs $90,265.

“We said the Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition would go fast. And we meant that in more ways than one,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand.

Good one, Ram. There is no limit on regular Ram 1500 TRXs, so if you want one, you can go ahead and order it up. The truck starts at $71,690, so bring your extra-deep wallets.

