Information for the 2021 Subaru Forester is out, and the crossover hasn’t changed a whole lot for the new year. This will be the third year of this generation of Forester, and it’s also the third year in a row without a turbocharged engine option in the lineup. Subaru dropped the more powerful Forester turbo with the redesigned car in 2019, leaving a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter flat-four as the only engine option. It makes the same 182 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque this year.

There are a couple notable differences from year-to-year. The responsive (turning) headlights and automatic brights previously reserved for the top trims are now standard equipment. Subaru has added a rear seat reminder system as standard — all passengers will also be reminded to buckle up before the journey with visible and audible reminders, even those in the back seat. Finally, the base price creeps up by $300 to $25,845.