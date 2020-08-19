Information for the 2021 Subaru Forester is out, and the crossover hasn’t changed a whole lot for the new year. This will be the third year of this generation of Forester, and it’s also the third year in a row without a turbocharged engine option in the lineup. Subaru dropped the more powerful Forester turbo with the redesigned car in 2019, leaving a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter flat-four as the only engine option. It makes the same 182 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque this year.
There are a couple notable differences from year-to-year. The responsive (turning) headlights and automatic brights previously reserved for the top trims are now standard equipment. Subaru has added a rear seat reminder system as standard — all passengers will also be reminded to buckle up before the journey with visible and audible reminders, even those in the back seat. Finally, the base price creeps up by $300 to $25,845.
Light packaging tweaks are also part of the model year switchover. The Base trim is the only one that doesn’t have keyless entry and push-button start, as Subaru added it to the Premium trim this year. Also, the Sport trim adds blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert standard (it was previously optional). And that’s all, folks.
Subaru says 2021 Foresters will start reaching dealers in October, so you’ll have to wait until then if you plan on snatching up the latest model year. We're still chugging along with our long-term Forester tester. Most recently, it went to battle against the redesigned Subaru Outback.
