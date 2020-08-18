American enthusiasts have asked Ford to bring them the Ranger Raptor since the truck made its debut in 2018. We're still not getting it, but we'll allegedly see a more capable Ranger named Tremor as a consolation prize.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Ford already offers the Tremor package on the F-Series Super Duty. Citing anonymous sources, Ford Authority reported the Ranger Tremor will fall in line with its bigger sibling thanks to a package-specific look that will bring a redesigned front end shaped to increase the approach angle, various decals, and tubular running boards. It will ride on BF Goodrich all-terrain tires wrapped around new-look wheels.

It's reasonable to assume the Tremor package will include at least a handful of suspension changes. Ford Authority speculated the truck might receive bigger shocks, and it added the model will offer adventurous drivers a generous amount of ground clearance. These modifications would make sense, because the F-Series Tremor boasts a two-inch lift that helps increase its ground clearance to a usable 10.8 inches.

Because the Tremor will be positioned a notch below the mighty, global-market Raptor, it will not receive any significant mechanical modifications. Power will come from a turbocharged, 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine tuned to 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Four-wheel drive will come standard, of course, and the turbo four will be bolted to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Buyers will have the option of adding the Tremor package to the Lariat and the XLT trim levels, which start at $33,655 and $37,695, respectively, once a mandatory $1,195 destination charge enters the equation. We don't know when Ford will make the Tremor box will appear on the options list, or how much it will cost, though keep the F-250 XLT's package is priced at $3,975. Ford hasn't commented on the report, so we're taking it with a grain of salt. If it's accurate, the Ranger Tremor will make its debut in the coming months, and it could arrive for 2022.

As for the Ranger Raptor, no amount of poking and prodding will convince Ford to sell it in the United States, a decision partly made due to the fact the junior desert stormer is powered by a turbodiesel engine. However, an earlier report claims the next-generation Raptor due out in the early 2020s will finally disembark on our shores with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 turbocharged to at least 325 horsepower between its punched-out fenders.

