Aston Martin Vantage and DBS Superleggera 007 Editions are shaken and stirred

We're 25 movies into the James Bond franchise at this point and it's well established that 007 has developed an unhealthy taste for Aston Martins. To wit, the upcoming film "No Time To Die", says the British motoring company, "will be released around the world in November 2020 and will feature no fewer than four iconic Aston Martin sports cars: the iconic DB5; the classic Aston Martin V8; the brand’s latest super GT, DBS Superleggera; and the exceptional Aston Martin Valhalla."

To herald the occasion, Aston Martin has rolled out two new 007 Editions. We'll start with the Vantage 007 Edition, which is inspired by the Aston Martin V8 from 1987's "The Living Daylights." Cumberland Grey paint joins a unique mesh grille with chrome bezel, a dashed yellow diffuser that the automaker says is "inspired by the hazard stripes on the film car’s rockets" and sun visors with an embroidered radio station frequency of 96.60 FM, which will make sense to diehard Bond fans. A series of optional mock weapons, ski racks, and faux bullet holes round out the package.

Aston Martin's flagship DBS Superleggera also gets a 007 Edition. Only 25 will be produced, each in Ceramic Grey highlighted by a black carbon fiber roof, mirror caps, splitter, diffuser and rear Aeroblade. Bond-specific emblems join unique 21-inch wheels and an interior finished in black leather with red accents.

Want one? Aston Martin is currently taking orders, with deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2021.

