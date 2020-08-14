February 28 was the last time I traveled anywhere out of my home state of Colorado, and for a guy who is used to traveling for work 2-3 times a month, six months is a long time to be home. And so when I saw that Omaze is raffling off a 2020 C8 Corvette Z51 — a car that is already sold out, by the way — all I could think about were the places I would take it.

Now you might be thinking, is the Corvette really a car to take on long road trips? Yes it is. I’ve driven the previous generation Stingray all over the place, including a five-hour jaunt to my wedding in Northern Michigan over six years ago, and it was one of the more comfortable cars I’ve driven. So here are the three trips I'd take the C8 on if I won this raffle from Omaze.

Wyoming and Montana

Hop in the driver’s seat and head north a little over an hour from where I call home and you’re in Wyoming, home to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. The first trip includes some sightseeing around Jackson Hole. From there, head even further north to the Big Sky state, finally finishing the trip on the Going to the Sun Road in Glacier National Park. It would be a long trek, Montana is much larger than most people expect, but breaking it up and staying in some of the more beautiful places in the world will definitely help with that.

The Loneliest Road in America

I’ve driven U.S. 50 once, from Sacramento to Denver, and that time it was in a Jeep Gladiator. I would very much like to experience it in a mid-engine performance car. There’s a lot of nothing along the way (hence the name), but the mountains and salt flats still offer a lot of beautiful scenery, and the speed limits are high.

Banff

As it sits right now, the Canadian Border is closed to us Yankees, but when it opens back up, a trip to Banff is definitely in the plans. There are miles and miles of mountain driving to be had, and while I think by the end of this trip I will be glad to park the C8 in the garage for a while, the photography opportunities are just too good to pass up.

Win a 2020 Corvette Stingray Z51 and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

The biggest obstacle to completing any of these trips is winning the car from Omaze in the first place. Win or lose, you can at least feel good about entering, since this raffle supports UCLA Health. Check out what Omaze has to say about them:

“Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center saved the lives of both our founder, Matt Pohlson, and Donut Media’s editor in chief, James Pumphrey — and now we’re joining forces to support this incredible hospital that means so much to us. Matt had flatlined and needed an ECMO machine (a system that provides cardiac and respiratory support, allowing the heart and lungs to rest prior to and during surgery), but he wouldn't survive the ambulance ride to the machine. So for the first time in Southern California, UCLA brought a mobile ECMO unit to a patient … and they saved Matt. Since then, the mobile ECMO has become a more common practice and has saved over 50 other people! Your contribution will help build out this program, fund a new UCLA Health Ambulance and support other UCLA Health System initiatives that saved Matt and James. 15% of all contributions will support the UCLA Medical Center. The remaining funds raised cover fees and other costs like the prize, taxes, shipping and more.”

Also, check out some of the other car giveaways Omaze has instead. But if you want this mid-engine beauty, enter quickly as the deadline to enter is August 18, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

