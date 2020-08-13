Ford Bronco hybrid rumored with 3.0-liter EcoBoost

The Fast Lane Car says it received word from a source at Ford that the Bronco hybrid will be powered by the automaker's 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6. Based on the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that powers higher Bronco trims with 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, the 3.0-liter is presently used in the Explorer ST and Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring. On its own, the engine produces 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque in those applications. According to the insider, the twin-turbo V6 will be paired with the modular ten-speed automatic transmission that houses a 47-horsepower electric motor. The same transmission is yoked to the 3.3-liter V6 in the Explorer Hybrid and the 3.5-liter V6 in the coming F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid.

The first question, of course, is how will Ford tune the Bronco's hybrid system. Over at Lincoln, in the Aviator Grand Touring, total system output with the 3.0-liter heart comes to 494 hp and 630 lb-ft, on top of 21 miles of pure electric driving. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept packs a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 making 450 hp and 450 lb-ft, so Ford has plenty of room to potentially match or exceed the Wrangler 392's output assuming the production Wrangler V8 sticks with those figures. There's also the matter of the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, its output figures still unknown.

The second question is whether the hybrid Bronco will wear the Bronco Raptor badge. Ford Authority ran a report two months ago that the 3.0-liter hybrid would serve the baddest Bronco trim on the block. If the hybrid powertrain does show up with around 450 hp but does not go into the Bronco Raptor, we'll get real excited about where Ford plans to take Raptor version.

Those questions could be answered sometime next year. TFL's source said the plug-in hybrid Bronco has been delayed, so a wait until the 2022 model year is possible. Sticking with news of eco trucks, the outlet's source said a hybrid Maverick will make its debut as well.

