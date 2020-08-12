We're well into a new month, and Goodyear has a handful of great new deals available. We rounded them up to share with you. If you're in the market for tires or general car service, you might be able to save some cash with one of these.

Get up to $100 back via online or mail-in rebate on select sets of 4 Goodyear tires, or up to $200 back with the Goodyear Credit Card

There's nothing better than saving money. Personally, any savings in the double digits get us excited, but when we see savings in the triple digits, it's enough to make anyone start salivating. That's what we have here, with the ability to get either $100 back via rebate or $200 back if you opt to use a Goodyear credit card. If you're unsure whether your tires are in bad enough shape to warrant a replacement, Autoblog contributor Stan Markuze has this great advice for quickly gauging how much life they may have left:

"Take a penny and place the edge into the groove of each tire. Insert the edge of the penny into the tread upside down, with the top of Abe's head going in first. If the top of his head is covered by tread, that means you still have an acceptable and safe amount of remaining tire life. Do this test at various points around the perimeter of the tire. If the top of Lincoln's head is visible at any point around the tire, it's time to go tire shopping."

Need a new set? You can take advantage of this deal right here.

Up to $15 off oil change coupons — offer valid at Goodyear Auto Service or Just Tires only (ending August 15)

With the COVID pandemic still affecting our lives, many of us are spending less and less time behind the wheel. This can make it far too easy to forget about when you're due for some new oil. Don't fall into the trap and put it off for too long. Not changing your oil when needed can seriously damage your car, and when it eventually stops running, you'll wish you had just pulled into a service station to make the change. If you're in need of an oil change now, you can make an appointment at a Goodyear Service Center or Just Tires and take $15 off any oil change before August 15.

$60 off any set of Goodyear or Dunlop tires — offer valid at Goodyear Auto Service or Just Tires only (starting August 16)

Heads up on this one: If you're reading this on the publish date, you might have to wait a day or two to take advantage of this deal. It starts on August 16. Once that date hits, though, you'll be able to take advantage of this awesome $60 off deal on any set of Goodyear or Dunlop tires. This offer is valid at any Goodyear Auto Service station or Just Tires. There's not much to say about this one. Easy 60 bucks saved, if you ask us!

$50 off any brake service of $200 or more — offer valid at Goodyear Auto Service or Just Tires only

If there's one thing you definitely shouldn't put off, it's getting your brakes serviced. Nobody wants to win a Darwin Award by ignoring brake issues. In the past, Goodyear offered a similar deal to this, $50 off any brake service over $250. This month, they've sweetened it even more by offering $50 off any brake service over just $200. Again, this offer is valid at Goodyear Auto Service locations only, and it's only good for the month, so don't put off your maintenance! Schedule an appointment here.

$50 Off any AC service of $200 or more — offer valid at Goodyear Auto Service or Just Tires only

It's August, and it's still ridiculously hot. Too hot, if you ask us. If your car isn't blowing cool air in the dog days of summer, that's going to be a huge annoyance. If you're finally looking to get that finnicky a/c fixed, you can now do that at any Goodyear Auto Service or Just Tires location and take $50 off any service over $200. It can't be fun working up a sweat just to drive to the store, so if you're in the market, this is a great deal to take advantage of. You can learn more here.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.