Transcript: Customizable go-kart for kids. Actev Arrow is a sleek, miniature go-kart for children ages 5 to 9. It can reach speeds of 12 mph with the help of 2 independent 250W electric motors. A companion app can give parents control over what their child can do with the Actev Arrow. The app can control speed, activate anti-collision tech, and turn on geo-fencing to limit travel distance. Comes in two body kit configurations: red and silver. The kits include a front nose/wing, two side pods, and a rear wing. The front wing houses the collision avoidance sensors. Actev Arrow is priced at $1,499.95, and the body kits are $289.99.

Actev Arrow is awesome but isn’t the only electric go-kart out there. The Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Drift Kit is available on Amazon for purchase at a slightly lower price than the Arrow if you’re trying to save some cash. This one is also part Segway, so if you’re sick of karting around, you can make a quick tweak and ride away on your Ninebot S instead.

Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Drift Kit - $1,288 at Amazon.com

