Transcript: Emergency window breaking tool. WYN Bullet is a miniature survival tool made from stainless steel and tungsten carbide. At 3 inches long and weighing only 1.6 oz, it’s designed to swiftly break a window in an emergency. The spring-loaded emergency window breaker can even work underwater. WYN Bullet’s tip is made from tungsten carbide and can be carried using the clip or added to a keychain.

If you're interested in picking one up, you can contribute to the brand's Indiegogo listing to grab a Bullet right here. If you're just looking to grab something quickly from Amazon, you can check out the RESQME (pronounced "rescue me"). It's available on Amazon right now in a family 3-pack.

RESQME Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool - $24.64 (5% off) at Amazon.com

