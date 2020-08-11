A couple weeks back, CarsDirect reported on pricing at the bottom and top ends for the 2021 Ford F-150, based on very early order guides. At the bottom, and according to that paperwork, the entry-level F-150 XL Regular Cab 4x2 starts at $30,635, while the top-tier Limited starts at $72,520. The F150 Gen14 forum got hold of a new price list for every trim, bed length, engine, and drivetain on the way in 2021, plus options lists with pricing. We're still a ways out from the new pickup's on-sale date, so any of these prices could change. The base XL Regular Cab 4x4 with the 6.5-foot box starts at $28,940 before the $1,695 destination and delivery charge, totaling the aforementioned $30,635. Adding an eight-foot box costs $300. Adding four-wheel drive costs $4,645, taking matters up to a starting price of $35,280.

Prices for the base model of the XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trims, in regular, Super Cab, and Super Crew configurations, in 4x2 and 4x4 guises are (box length in parentheses):

Regular XL 4×2 (6.5) – $30,635

Regular XL 4×4 (6.5) – $35,280

Regular XLT 4×2 (6.5) – $36,745

Regular XLT 4×4 (6.5) – $40,170

SuperCab Lariat 4×2 (6.5) – $46,890

SuperCab Lariat 4×4 (6.5) – $50,315

SuperCrew King Ranch 4×2 (5.5) – $58,025

SuperCrew King Ranch 4×4 (5.5) – $61,450

SuperCrew Platinum 4×2 (5.5) – $60,805

SuperCrew Platinum 4×4 (5.5) – $64,230

SuperCrew Limited 4×2 (5.5) – $72,520

SuperCrew Limited 4×4 (5.5) – $75,945

The price of optional bed sizes and four-wheel drive changes depending on trim.

The options lists put numbers to everything from the $45 SecuriCode keypad to the $6,920 Equipment Group 502A (High). The current 502A Luxury package costs $6,795 on the Lariat trim to get a chrome appearance package, B&O Play audio, a reverse sensing system, and a blind-spot warning system with cross-traffic alert and trailer tow monitoring. There are other minor changes across the extra features list; for instance, putting a 5.0-liter V8 into the XL to replace the 3.3-liter V6 will cost $1,995, same as now, but swapping into the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 will cost $1,195, which is $200 more than in 2020.

Head over to the F150 Gen14 forum with a calculator app open to pore over all the details and plan for your new truck.