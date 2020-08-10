There are some incredible cars on Omaze, cars that I would never dream of being able to own — classic Broncos and 911s converted to electric power, Range Rover Sport SVRs that can hit speeds above 150 miles per hour and ford a river (not at the same time of course), and camper vans that allow you to live wherever you’d like. While having an electric Bronco parked in my garage would be awesome, there’s something to be said about winning a practical car, something that you can drive day in and day out while saving the dollars in your bank account for that dream project car. Something like, say, a Tesla Model Y.

Sure it may not look as cool as a vintage Porsche on paper, but you’ll still be the envy of your neighborhood (or apartment complex) with this thing parked in your driveway.

I know what you’re probably thinking, “But muh range anxiety!” That's not a worry as the Tesla Model Y Performance features 280 miles of range. I can count on one hand the amount of days in the past year that I’ve driven more than 280 miles, and that’s coming from a guy who loves road trips.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well it works like a raffle, and there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter it, though your odds dramatically increase if you do, with more entries for more money. You get 100 entries in this raffle for $10, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. The donations themselves benefit Big Green, which describes itself thusly:



“Big Green builds a healthier future for kids through gardening, food access and nutrition literacy programs. The kids and communities that Big Green serves experience inequities in health and fresh food availability, and it’s more important than ever that we are keeping our kids healthy and strong. Big Green has converted their school-based Learning Gardens to “Giving Gardens” and is growing tens of thousands of servings of fresh vegetables to feed families in need all summer long. They are also providing families with gardening supplies, advice and support to further increase their access to real food. The more children who have reliable access to enough healthy food to feed and nourish them, the healthier and more resilient our communities will be.”

If you want this Tesla, enter soon as the deadline for entries is August 12, 2020 at 11:59pm PT

