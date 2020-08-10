Transcript: Drive a miniature Bugatti. The Bugatti Baby II was created to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary. It's replicated from the 1920’s Bugatti Type 35 that brought Ettore Bugatti to stardom. The first Baby Bugatti was built for Jean Bugatti, the son of Ettore. It’s 3/4 the size of the Type 35 and can be driven by either adult or child. The electric Baby II comes in 3 different trims: Base, Vitesse, and Pur Sang. The Vitesse and Pur Sang models have a top speed of 42 mph. The Bugatti Baby II has a range of 15 or 31 miles depending on the model. There are only 500 units of the Bugatti Baby II and they start at $35,000.

If you're looking for a Bugatti replica but the Bugatti Baby II price is a bit high, check out the Bugatti Divo Kids Ride On from Uenjoy for just $259.99.

Bugatti Divo Kids Ride On - $259.99 on Amazon.com

