Transcript: From Hoverboard to rideable scooter. This attachment converts your Hoverboard into a 4-wheeled scooter. HoverBike is designed for people of all ages. Weighing only 13 lbs, it can be folded for easy storage. The attachment works by using a plastic clamp that secures the Hoverboard to the HoverBike. To move forward, apply pressure on the sensors on the Hoverboard. The handlebars are stationary and only used for stabilization. HoverBike attaches to any Hoverboard with rounded base.

HoverBike is currently unavailable on Amazon, but the Hover-1 Falcon is still around and can also attach to your hoverboard, transforming it into a go-kart.

