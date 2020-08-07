Since we got our first official look at the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype created by Ford Performance and Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s RTR Vehicles, we haven't been able to get this smokeshow out of our heads. This seven-motor, 1,400-horsepower, tire-shredding EV came together beautifully in a mesmerizing example of form and function. Now, Autoblog Producer Alexander Malburg got a chance to get up close and personal with this electric firecracker, and he brought his video equipment with him. As an added bonus, it's the man instrumental in its creation, Vaughn Gittin Jr. himself, who gives us the walkaround (whoa).

In addition to the beefed-up electric powertrain powering all four wheels, the 1400 gets different suspension setups for track attacks or drifting, a special hydraulic handbrake system, and lots of aerodynamic bits that provide 2,300 pounds of downforce at 160 miles per hour. But don't take our word for it. Listen to Vaughn himself, along with Brian Novak of Ford Performance, go over it in the video above.

Want to see more? Check it out in action in our previous coverage, and don't miss Ken Block's first chance behind the wheel, either.