Dodge has released a lot of numbers about the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat — we know it has 710 horsepower and it will only be built for about six months — but not revealed so far is how much the SUV will cost. While official pricing information remains under wraps, leaked dealer documents suggest it will start at approximately $81,000.

Citing anonymous dealer connections, enthusiast website Mopar Insiders reported the SRT Hellcat will carry a base price of $80,995 when it goes on sale. Note that figure excludes the destination fee — and the inevitable dealer markup. For context, the entry-level 2020 Durango SXT starts at $30,795 when ordered with rear-wheel drive, and the all-wheel-drive-only SRT model costs $62,995. That means the Hellcat model will carry an $18,000 premium.

For the price, buyers get a 6.2-liter V8 engine topped with a mammoth supercharger, two-piece slotted rotors behind 20-inch wheels, a black radiator grille, a front splitter, and an array of Hellcat emblems. Inside, Dodge added red stitching and red accents in the instrument cluster, among other model-specific visual cues.

Buyers can easily bump the aforementioned MSRP over the $90,000 mark. Highlights from the list of extra-cost options include a rear-seat entertainment system with a DVD player ($1,995), red leather upholstery ($1,595), a power sunroof ($1,295), and a trailer tow package with brake control ($1,195). Racing stripes are a $1,195 option, while three-season tires will add $595 to the bottom line. Fully loaded, the Durango Hellcat costs nearly $95,000.

Although that's a lot to pay for a Durango, the Hellcat-powered model isn't an ordinary SUV, and it's not going to be a common sight. It's celebrated as the most powerful factory-built SUV in the world; it takes 3.9 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop. And, Dodge confirmed it will only be able to build the model for about six months, though the SRT Hellcat won't be a serialized, limited-edition model like the 840-horsepower SRT Demon.

Still according to Mopar Insiders, Dodge dealers across the nation will begin to receive their Durango SRT Hellcat allocations in November 2020. Production will start in January 2021, and end in May of that year. If you want one, we suggest getting in touch with your nearest Dodge dealer sooner rather than later to ensure you don't miss out.

