Tonight, Cadillac will finally take the wraps off its first all-electric vehicle, the Lyriq crossover. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, and you can watch it in the video directly above this text.

We were lucky enough to behold the Cadillac Lyriq EV in person back in March, so you if you're anxious to know what it's all about before the official reveal tonight, you can read about what we saw at GM's EV day, what we learned about GM's Ultium battery and electric powertrain technology, and take a look at Cadillac's recent teaser of the Lyriq.

Of course, we'll also have a post later breaking down everything we know about the Lyriq after tonight's big event, complete with a full set of photos of the luxury electric crossover. This is a big step forward for Cadillac in terms of electrification and design, so don't miss out. See you tonight.