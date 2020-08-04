BMW has skinned a layer of camouflage off the iNext, and one of our spy photographers caught every angle of the upcoming EV.

The most intriguing part of these shots is the view from the front. A clear outline of the massive, vertical kidney grille can be seen, as it stretches from the hood line all the way down to the bottom of the bumper. It’s almost as if BMW is allowing us a little preview, as diamond-shaped patterned stickers appear to be slapped on to indicate what the “grille” will look like. We expect it’ll be an electric car reboot of what’s already on the new 4 Series.

As for the rest of the front end, it’s consistent with BMW’s current design language of sharp edges and lots of angles. Especially large vents are placed on the outside corners, presumably directing air over the brakes. Deep sculpting leads into those vents, but the trippy camo is hiding this bumper’s true shape. Production headlights grace the front of this prototype, too, sitting right below the hood line, The lights are off, though, so we don’t get a particularly detailed preview there.

There’s still good news in the lighting world: Our shooter caught a couple shots with the rear brake lights on. It’s tough to say what we’re missing, but very thin strips of light are visible through the camouflage. That suggests BMW is aiming for a totally new and different taillight design than its current offerings house, but we’re not certain either way. At the very least, this car looks like it’s running a full production style rear fascia. It has all the cuts, molding and design of a modern BMW. The passenger side rear three quarter houses the charge flap, which is exactly where one would find the fuel door on a BMW with a combustion engine under the hood. Lastly, we’ll note the wheels on these prototypes. That two-tone aero wheel design is one we haven’t seen on testers thus far, so there’s a decent chance we see these on the production version of the iNext.

Timing on the iNext’s arrival is still up in the air, but a 2021 reveal with sales starting in 2022 would be reasonable to expect at this point. In case you missed it before, previous spy shots give a preview of the crossover's interior, too.

