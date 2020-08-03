Transcript: Would you fly in an electric airplane? eCaravana from MagniX is an all-electric passenger plane. MagniX is a company that creates electrical systems for commercial aviation. It is currently testing its all-electric airplane. The plane is a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan but modified into a fully electric plane. eCaravana can currently reach an altitude of over 8,000 feet. According to Textron Aviation, a traditional Cessna Caravan has a max altitude of 25,000 feet.

While the eCaravana is still in testing why not get your hands on an RC airplane like the HobbyZone Sport Cub S and challenge yourself as you maneuver the skies?

HobbyZone Sport Cub S RC Airplane RTF - $350.00 at Amazon.com

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.