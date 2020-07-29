1975 Chevy Blazer | Autoblog Cars for Sale Find of the Day

It's no secret that Americans love trucks. Not only are pickup trucks the perennial best sellers in the top three spots — with Ford, Chevrolet and Ram all represented — market share for truck-like crossovers and SUVs are eking ever higher as sedans and hatchbacks continue to decline. And judging by the amount of interest in the brand-new Ford Bronco and the ongoing love of the competitor it's aimed at, the Jeep Wrangler, the gas-guzzling rise of truck-based utility vehicles won't be slowing down any time soon.

But where's Chevy in all of this rough-and-tumble one-upmanship? There's a revived Blazer on the market, but let's just say it's not a Ford Bronco or Jeep Wrangler competitor. At all. But that doesn't mean Bowtie fans can't enjoy the great outdoors with their Blue Oval and seven-slatted friends. It just means they have to go back in time a bit. Like, for instance, to 1975, when they could drive off the showroom floor in a brand-new Chevy Blazer like the one you see above.

Since we're fresh out of flux capacitors, we suggest taking a look at the freshly restored Blazer seen here looking mighty fine in two-tone orange and black paint with a black and white interior. It seems to have been fixed up quite well, with a clean undercarriage and engine bay sporting a 350-cubic-inch small block V8 sending who-knows-how-much horsepower and surely plenty of torque (the original ratings were 160 horsepower and 275 pound-feet, but these engines respond very well to light upgrades) to all four wheels through a proper transfer case and automatic transmission.

This '75 Blazer sits in Rockville, MD, with an asking price of $39,990. You'll surely pay at least that much for a reasonably equipped Wrangler, and you're definitely not going to get your hands on a Bronco for a while, so why not consider a classic that's much less likely to depreciate over the next several years?

