Although there's an official AMG 35 version of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class on the way, there are other ways to get a faster GLB. Brabus has revealed its suite of tuning products for the boxy little crossover. It's not a monster like some of its creations, but still packs some unique looks and real performance gains.

From the outside, the Brabus has a slightly strange blend of traditional sports car styling upgrades, along with a very off-road inspired set of auxiliary LED headlights. At the front is a two-piece spoiler that's only compatible with the AMG Line front bumper. At the rear is a duck-tail spoiler, and Brabus wheels are fitted at all four corners. The wheels are available in sizes between 18 and 20 inches. On the roof is a pair of LED light bars that look just like those Brabus uses on its G-Class SUVs. Inside, Brabus offers floor mats, aluminum pedals and light-up door sill plates that match the interior illumination.

For performance, the most significant part is the plug-and-play engine calibration from Brabus. It bumps up output of the GLB 250 by 46 horsepower and 59 pound-feet of torque for totals of 267 and 317, respectively. Brabus also has two sets of springs on offer. The first is a lowering set that drops the car by 1.2 inches. The other is a lift kit for the all-wheel-drive GLB that raises the crossover by 1.4 inches, lending it a bit more all-terrain capability to match those lights. Pricing and availability of the Brabus parts have not been announced yet, but should be available soon.

