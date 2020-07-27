A few months ago, Genesis revealed it was looking at the possibility of offering a Genesis G70 wagon or shooting brake variant. It seems that possibility will become a reality, since one of our spy photographers caught just such a prototype out testing on the road. Unsurprisingly, it builds off of the refreshed model we've spied in the past. What's a bit unexpected is that it may have more of a coupe-like fastback roofline than a traditional wagon.

Looking at the car in profile, we can see that the rear door glass is distinctly different from the sedan. The area where the window sill starts rising does so later than on the sedan, to have more glass area. And with that shallower angle, it would seem like the glass would extend past the door and farther upward like on the GV80 crossover, our nearest reference for a long-roof Genesis. But instead, the glass still ends at the C-pillar. Further supporting the idea that the G70 wagon will have a low, fastback roof is that there's quite a bit of false bodywork at the back, particularly around the rear window where it looks like a box was strapped to the rear hatch to get it to stick out farther and taller.

Besides the unique rear roof and door sections, this G70 wagon looks very much like the refreshed sedans we've seen in past spy shots. The nose adopts the pentagon-shaped grille shared with the crossovers and redesigned larger sedans. The headlights and taillights have the split lighting elements like those other models, too.

Of course, now that we know there's definitely some kind of long-roof G70 variant, the question is, will we get it here? There's certainly a possibility, but we also don't want to get your hopes up. In this size class, there are a couple of wagons proving that it's not impossible, including the Volvo V60 and the Audi A4 Allroad. That's not to say wagons are actually popular, though, and Genesis is already dropping the unpopular manual. Not only that, but it will have a GV70 crossover to fill the practical small luxury gap. If this G70 is more of a coupe-like vehicle, though, we'd say odds are a little better, since that segment has been booming with the Audi A5 Sportback and BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe in the same class, as well as various coupe-like Mercedes models spanning a few size segments. We'll simply have to wait and see. And since the G70 is mainly being refreshed, rather than fully redesigned, we should know in a year or so.

Related Video: